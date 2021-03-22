Gerald R. Thornton,73, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home. He was a retired electrician for Jesco and fire chief of Alpine for 32 years. He enjoyed riding his lawn mower and tractor and spending time with his family. He was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chad Higgens officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Deanna Fowler (DeWayne), Tammy Thornton (Terry), Leasha Watson (Terry), Sonja Nichols (Chad); sons, David Baker (Donna), Joel Baker and Barry Baker; sister, Patricia Chism; brother, Lee Thornton; grandchild, Lindsay Duffie, Dianna Rowsey, John Michael Segars, Zane Treadway, Logan Treadway, Cole Nichols, Wayne Baker, Eric Baker, Cody Baker, Dustin baker, and Nancy Smalley (Nick); great-grandchildren, Matthew Croft and Madison Croft; great-great-grandchild, Miles Croft; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hazel Roberts Thornton; wife, Betty Thornton; sons, Bill Croft and Wayne Baker; grandson, Mac Croft. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and members of the Alpine Fire Dept. Visitation will be Friday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5;00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
