Gretchen Moody Thornton, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. She was born December 10, 1928, to Dewey Anderson Moody and Ludie Jane Frederick Moody. Gretchen enjoyed sewing, cooking, cleaning, gardening, fishing, and just being outdoors. She was Baptist. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Site Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Dwight Thornton and his girlfriend, Melinda Cagle of Booneville; two brothers, Mack Moody (Dorothy) of Cicero, IL, and Thad Moody (Linda) of Rienzi, MS; two grandsons, Stevie Thornton and Chris Thornton; a step-grandson, Timmy McVey; and step-granddaughter, Brooke McVey, all of Booneville; eight great-great-grandchildren; a host of nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dorris Truman Thornton; her brothers and her sisters. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.