Gretchen Moody Thornton, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1:00PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Site Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.