Mrs. Virginia Bell Smith Thornton, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Tupelo, Mississippi. "Jenny", as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Lowndes County, MS, on July 16, 1934 to James McCord and Sally Bell Shearer Smith and that year the family moved to Houston. Jenny graduated from Houston High School and Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women) with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career in Greenville, MS which led to teaching in Victoria, Mississippi and Houston, Mississippi, followed by a return to Greenville. There she met John Travis Thornton and they were married December 22, 1963. Following marriage, she continued to teach in Greenville, followed by Indianola Academy. In 1990, the family moved to Natchez, MS w, where she spent her last working years teaching GED classes at the Natchez branch of Copiah Lincoln Community College and working in the campus library. After retirement Jenny and Travis moved to Houston, MS to be near family. She was a faithful member of Houston First United Methodist Church where they were earlier married in 1963, and she loved the Spiriters` Sunday School class. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Society of Mayflower Descendants and Magna Charta Dames. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, John Travis Thornton; her son, Robert Russell Thornton and his wife Meredith of Cordova, TN; a sister, Martha Elizabeth Smith and her husband Charles; her sister-in-law, Betty H. Smith, all of Houston. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, James McCord Smith. The family request no gifts or flowers please, but memorials may be made to: The Houston First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 123 Houston, Mississippi 38851 OR French Camp Academy One Fine Place French Camp, Mississippi 39745 OR Your desired Charity Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
