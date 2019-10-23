Harold Dean Thornton, Jr., 54, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, to his home. He was born March 17, 1965, to Harold and Martha Thornton. He graduated from Thrasher High School. He owned and operated Thornton and Sons Cabinet. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and motorcycles. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at New Covenant Church with Bro. David Krech officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Thornton; two sons, DJ (Erin) Thornton, Hagen Scott Thornton; three daughters, Haley Reanna Thornton, Hanna Nicole Thornton and Cassy (Chris) Knight; his parents; one sister, Michelle (Johnny) Thornton; two grandchildren, Talon Bizzell and Adaline Thornton; and one niece, Zoe Thornton. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebonheur Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
