Lether "Lee" Thornton, Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully in his home in Madison, Alabama, on Monday, September 19, 2022. Lee and his wife Lynda, moved from Tupelo to Madison two years ago to be near family, as his health was declining from Alzheimer's. Lee was the son of Lether Thornton, Sr. and Jimmie Dobson Thornton of West Point, Mississippi. He was born in West Point on October 25, 1938. He had two brothers, James Henry and David Bruce, and one sister, Barbara Thornton Donahoo. He began school in Meridian and graduated from West Point High School in 1957. Following high school, he received his undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University. Lee married Lynda Grice on August 23, 1964, at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. He received his Master's from The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in 1967. He was a member of the Mississippi Association of Pharmacists and the Mississippi Hospital Association of Pharmacists. After graduating, he began his career at Gibson's Pharmacy in Meridian. Lee and Lynda had two sons, Mark Alan (1968) and Patrick Lee (1971). Lee opened his own business, Thornton's Discount Drugs in 1971, and he retired from North Mississippi Medical Center in 2004. In his younger years, Lee enjoyed being outdoors. He loved hunting squirrels, rabbits, deer, raccoons, and bobcats. He kept bird dogs for many years to hunt quail. He loved animals and learning about them. Lee had a strong faith and a commitment to serving the Lord. He was baptized at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church in Meridian and he continued to serve in the church as he matured. He taught Sunday School to Middle School boys in Meridian and also at Harrisburg Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon and also participated in several Medical Mission trips to Honduras, Ecuador, and Argentina. He volunteered at Good Samaritan Clinic and the Sanctuary Hospice House, both in Tupelo. He loved his family and leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Lynda Thornton of Madison, Alabama; sons, Mark (Peggy Robinson) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Patrick (Tammy Roseberry) of Madison, Alabama; three grandchildren, Blake Robinson, Austin Thornton (Kristen) and Sarah Beth Thornton; his sister, Barbara Donahoo (Jimmy Wayne) of West Point; brother, David Bruce (Karen) of Bedford, Texas; one niece, Susan Hallmark (Scott) of Summit, Mississippi; two nephews, Kevin Donahoo (Donna) of West Point and Matt Thornton (Irene) of Graham, Texas. He was soon to be a great-grandfather to Samuel Austin Thornton. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Henry; and niece, Paige Snelgrove. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Lee's memory will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Forrest Sheffield, Rev. David Smith, and Rev. David Langerfeld officiating. Graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park with Dr. David Sellers officiating. Memorials in his honor may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, Salvation Army, or a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
