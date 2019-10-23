BRUCE -- Lynn Hoover Thornton, 90, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Home in Bruce. Services will be on Sat, Oct 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at jackson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on fri, Oct 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.

