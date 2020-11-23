Mary Alice Thornton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born January 18, 1930, in Shannon, MS to Walter Harris Sr. and Annie Shells. Alice is survived by her daughter Fannie Ruth Copeland of Tupelo, MS, a sister Margaret Massey (Marquess) of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren Pamela Mabry of Tupelo, MS, Russell S. Copeland Sr., (Natasha) of Southaven, MS, Patina Mabry of Los Angeles, CA; four great-grandchildren Russell S. Copeland, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Raven Copeland, Racquel Copeland, Nadia Copeland, all of Southaven, MS; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter Harris Sr. and Annie Shells, husband William Thorton; three brothers Sam Harris, Candy Harris, Walter Harris, Jr.; sister Ozzie Lee Harris; and two daughters Betty Mabry, and Bernice Pannell. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Verona Cemetery, Verona Mississippi. Walk through visitation will be one hour(10-11) prior to service. The Bishop Rendell Hill will officiate, and Pastor Willie Thornton will deliver the eulogy. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
