Dale Thornton, 83, passed peacefully at her residence on Wednesday August 18th, 2021. She was born June 27, 1938 to Byron & Frances Singleton Thornton. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER has charge of arrangements. She is survived by her children, Teresa Thornton Davis (Steve) of Savannah, GA, Mark Thornton (Rachel) of Fulton, MS. She has 10 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grand-Children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Junius Bronson (JB) Thornton, and one sister Gerry Singleton. Our family at Associated is honored to serve the Thornton family in their time of grief. You may leave condolences by clicking on the Tributes link.
