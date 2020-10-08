Myrtle Lee Thornton, 88, passed away on Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was born February 28, 1932 to Oscar and Elsie Goodson. and was married to Alton Thornton for 55 years before he passed away in 2005. She worked at Guntown slacks and also at an upholster factory before she decided to upholster for the public for more than 40 years. Miss Myrtle loved animals and would take in any animal that needed a home. She loved spending time with her family. Myrtle was a Baptist and member of Guntown Baptist Church, but visited Bethany Presbyterian and Pleasant Valley Methodist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Dean Warren officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Doug Thornton and wife, Pat and son-in-law, Terry Gurley all of Guntown; four grandchildren, Jimmy Gurley (Darla), Lynn Price, Casey Thornton (Anna) and Joseph Thornton (Kellie); eight great-grandchildren, Blake and Addison Price, Emmie and Lindsey Roberts, Catherine, Emily, Jasey and Tatum Thornton. Her grandsons and a great-grandson will serve as her pallbearers. She was preceded in death her husband and her daughter, Barbara Gurley. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.