GUNTOWN -- Myrtle Lee Thornton, 88, passed away Sunday, October 04, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, October 11,2020 @ 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Sunday 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campbelltown.

