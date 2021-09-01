Nada Olive Thornton, 87, of Booneville passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab. She was a member of the Little Creek Baptist Church. She was a retired head start teacher with the Prentiss County School System. She loved puzzles, gardening and cooking. Funeral services will 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeremy Johnson and Bro. Ray Bennett officiating. Burial will be in the New Site Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by four sons, Tony (Becky) Thornton, Toby (Diane) Thornton, Tim (Melissa) Thornton and Jason Thornton; grandchildren, Ronnie (Lacy) Blassingame, Diane (Matthew) Sandlin, Josette (Alex) Mitchell, Matthew (Hannah) Thornton, Tyler Thornton, Conner Thornton and Noah Thornton; great-grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Abby, Dawson, Mayleigh, Carson, and Thomas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Authur and Addie Olive; her husband, James Wallace Thornton; her brothers, Archie, Richard, and Billy Olive; her sisters, Liz Bullock and Jean Holliday. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
