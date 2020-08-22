Patricia Jackson Thornton, 72, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on May 25, 1948, to James Elton Jackson and Mary Brooks Jackson. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, fishing, attending church, and spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 24, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rickey Greene and Bro. Carl Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband James E. Thornton; her daughters, Tammy Moss (Neil) of New Site, Tina Hutchens (Robbie) of New Site; her sisters, Lois Bailey of Tishomingo, Mois Gallaher (Jerry) of Tishomingo, Linda Bostick of Tishomingo, Pam Jackson of Red Bay, AL, Anita Hardin (Alan) of Red Bay, AL, Delores Hester (Randy) of Vina, AL, and Paula Jackson of Vina, Al; her sisters-in-law Jean Jackson of Booneville, Susan Jackson of Belmont, Diane Jackson Sparks of Tishomingo, and Joann Thornton of Booneville; her grandson Devin Bullard (Alex) of Booneville; her granddaughters, Madison and Allie Hutchens of New Site; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, JT, Tony, and Phillip Jackson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
