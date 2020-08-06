Syble Corrine Davis Thornton, 93, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Garden Suites Assisted Living Center, Aberdeen, MS. Born on June 2, 1927, in Brewer, MS, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Walter Davis and Jewel Gray Davis. Syble grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Becker High School. She married Billy Eugene Thornton and together they were blessed with two children. In addition to being a caring mother, she was also a working woman. Syble was active all her life, working at Pickle Dairy Bar for years. She was also an entrepreneur, she opened Syble's Beauty Shop. For years, she made many women feel beautiful both on the inside and the outside. Prior to retirement, she worked at the Becker School Lunch Room where she happily served several hundreds of children through the years. She was very loving to her children, adored her grandson, and she always had a smile for anyone she met. Syble loved the Lord and was a faithful member of River Bend Baptist Church until she was physically unable to attend church. She lived out her faith by serving her family and the public. Syble gave many wonderful memories over the years to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten, yet live on in the lives of the ones she has touched. Syble is survived by her daughter, Sara Willis, Becker; son, Bo Thornton, Dallas, TX; grandson, Todd Willis, Louisville; brother, J.W. Davis, Amory; many special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eugene Thornton; sisters, Bonnie Buchanan, Betty Langford, and Frances Hall; brothers, Hershel Davis, Gene Davis; and son-in-law, Richard A. Willis. Graveside services for Mrs. Thornton will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Haughton Memorial Park with Dr. Roy McHenry and Dr. Gregg Thomas officiating. Pallbearers will be Todd Willis, Robert Clyde Buchanan, Dale Langford, Ed Tomlin, Lynn Pigford, Willie Malone, and Mark Buchanan. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tommy Langford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to River Bend Baptist Church, 50361 Old Hwy 25, Aberdeen, MS 39730. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
