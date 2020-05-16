Arlon Holmes Thrasher, 51, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was born December 4, 1968 to the late Hubert A. Thrasher and the late Iris Miriam Gray Thrasher who lived in the Dorsey Community. Arlon was the oldest child and was born with physical and intellectual challenges. After a series of surgeries as a very young child, he began to grow and develop into an active country boy, growing up around his grandparent's farm in Dorsey. As A young child, Arlon and his sister, Rachel, were taught to sing together by their mother. He became known as a singer and song leader among the Baptist churches in Northeast Mississippi. Arlon struggled through schooling and withdrew from the Itawamba County School system after 10th grade. He joined Job Corp and learned the trade of a brick mason helper. While in Job Corp he also completed a GED. Due to his training, Arlon worked in construction trades for many years. However, in 2007 he joined the Itawamba County Solid Waste team, the job that he held with greatest pride in his life. He loved being a garbage man for the people of Itawamba County! In 2016, Arlon was diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer's disease. This changed the course of his life. He retired from Itawamba County Solid Waste that year, with the recognition of the County Supervisors and co-workers. He moved into Charleston Place Assisted Living in Fulton where he lived until his death. Arlon was a long time member of the Hopewell Baptist Church. Services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Worship Pastor Gary Gray officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. He is survived by his sister, Rachel Thrasher Fairley and her husband Tim of Monroe, LA He is preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandfather, Jewel Thrasher; paternal grandmother, Elvie Rollins Thrasher; maternal grandfather, Crafton Gray; maternal grandmother, Georgia Mae Gray. Pallbearers will be Randy Gray, Tracy Gray, Scott Gray, Steve Gray, Kenneth Gray, Kyle Gray
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.