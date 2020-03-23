On Saturday evening, March 21, 2020 Bobby Boyce Thrasher, 65, lifelong resident of Tippah County, departed this life in the comfort of his home surrounded by family following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Bobby will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with long time friend, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Bobby was born August 3, 1954 in Tippah County, the son of the late Charlie Martin and Ruthie Ellis Mullins Thrasher. He received his education in the Falkner School System and was married May 13, 1977 to his beloved wife, Nancy White Thrasher who survives. A well known self employed logger for over 40 years and a member of Shiloh Methodist Church, Bobby will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love for the outdoors which included gardening and "working in the woods". Mechanically inclined, he was often seen helping others and driving his Ford pick-up truck throughout Tippah County . A unique one of a kind person, Bobby lived humbly, quietly and peacefully. The following scripture describes his departure from the world, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Visitation will be today from 12 noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 42 years, memories will shared by two sons, Robert Shawn Thrasher (Cindy) and Matthew Lamar Thrasher (Haley), both of Ripley, two sisters, Sue Thrasher and his twin sister , Joyce Eaton, both of Ripley, six grandchildren, Marty, Kimberly, Kyle, Hannah, Katy and Mason, three great grandchildren, Remington Grace Wilbanks, McKenna and McKenzie Page Thrasher. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Honnell Leroy Thrasher, two aunts and seven uncles. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thrasher family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
