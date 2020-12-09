Dexter Thrasher, 93, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 22, 1927 to the late Jewel Webster Thrasher and the late Elvie Rawlins Thrasher. He retired from AMC Corporation after 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he proudly and bravely served his country in WWII. He enjoyed gardening, working outdoors, being a shade tree mechanic, and was known as a jack of all trades. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Jane Lucille Thrasher of Fulton, 2 daughters; Sue (Mark) Waldoch of Delafield, WI, and Cindy Thrasher of Euless, TX, 1 son; James Thrasher of Fulton, Grandchildren; Chris Davidson, Jennifer (Eric) Mumbower, Katie Waldoch, Frederick Jackson, Felicia Jackson, Jay Thrasher, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, and 1 sister; Emma Lou Wilson of Fulton. He was preceded in death by his parents; Jewel Webster and Elvie Thrasher, 2 brothers; Hubert and Richard Thrasher, and 2 sisters; Eunice Bishop, and Onesta Pannel. Pallbearers will be Big John Schmidt, John Schmidt, Roger Timms, Jason Farley, Micky Thrasher, and Ricky Thrasher. Honorary pallbearers will be Reid Smith, Donnie McDonald, and Steve Thrasher. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
