Gary "Phatboy" Thrasher 43, passed away on Friday, December 03, 2021 as the result of an auto accident. He was a warehouse manager for Sears for 24 years and he enjoyed collecting arrowheads, antiques, coins, spending time with family and friends. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, December 05, 2021 @ 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Dakoda Davidson and Bro. Braxton Rutland officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Candy Thrasher of Blue Springs; daughter, Lindsay Thrasher of Blue Springs; son, Austin Thrasher of Blue Springs; sister, Regina Strickland (Matthew) of Blue Springs; brother and best friend, Kennith Thrasher (Pam) Baldwyn; twin brother, Jerry Thrasher (Sandy) of Blue Springs; brother, Jacob Thrasher (Amanda) of Thrasher; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Vivian Pettigo Thrasher. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 4:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
