Jerry Wayne Thrasher passed away April 28, 2022 at the age of 59. He was born July 21, 1962 to Chester Tyson Thrasher and Clarice Inez James Thrasher in Ripley, MS. Jerry worked at the Acco Factory and was a Sales Clerk at O'Reilly and attended the Friendship Church in Ashland, MS. Visitation will be September 23, 2022 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be September 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Committal will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Walnut, MS. Jerry is survived by: Terry Thrasher (Twila) of Walnut, MS, Jimmy Thrasher (Sharon) of Ripley, MS, Tate Thrasher (Pam) of Thaxton, MS; two sisters: Beverly Holt of Ripley, MS, Julia Moore of Ripley, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: William Thrasher; one sister: Ruth Black. Officiating will be Bro. Daniel Rodgers. Pallbearers will be: Allen McMillin, Phil Koon Honorary Pallbearers will be the Falkner Fire Department. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.