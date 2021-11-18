Mary Sue Thrasher, 80, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Thrasher will be at 2 PM Friday, November 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Long time family friend, Bro. Doc Shelton will officiate and burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Ms. Thrasher was born February 3, 1941 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Charlie and Ruthie Mullins Thrasher. She received her education in the Centre Public School System and was employed with local manufacturing companies that included PEP Industries and Foot Caress. A Christian, Ms. Thrasher will be remembered for her love of home and family. She enjoyed the outdoors and a passion for attending yard sales. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM today at The Ripley Funeral Home. Loving memories will continue to be shared by a sister, Joyce Eaton of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Honnell Thrasher and Bobby Thrasher. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thrasher family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
