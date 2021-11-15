Rebecca Threlkeld

Rebecca Guiffre Threlkeld, 44, of Shannon, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 9, 1977 to Charles and Rhonda Mitchell Guiffre. She is survived by her husband, Kurt Threlkeld of Shannon; son, Antonio Olvera of Shannon; stepson, Cade Threlkeld of Shannon; father, Charles Guiffre; and sisters, Megan Valdovinos of Chico, CA and Jena Perez-Lopez of Chico, CA. She is preceded in death by her mother, Rhonda Mitchell Guiffre. There will be no services. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

