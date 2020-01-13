ST. JOSEPH, MO/TUPELO -- Dolly Lonas Thrift, 87, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Senior Living Center in St. Joseph, MO. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial following at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to service time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

