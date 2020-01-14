Dolly Lonas Thrift, while surrounded by family, went to be with the Lord Jan. 12, 2020. She was 87. Dolly was the youngest of three children, born in Manassas, VA to Leonard L. and Margaret (Chocklette) Lonas on July 9, 1932. Dolly lived a full, active, and vibrant 87 years of life. While living in Manassas she graduated from Osburne High School in 1947 and attended Longwood University. She met and married 1st Lieutenant William (Bill) Thrift (USAF) in 1954. Dolly enjoyed living in Germany where daughter Peggy was born in 1956, Washington D.C. where daughter Terry was born in 1960, Alaska where they survived the devastating earthquake of 1964, New York, and Oklahoma, before settling in Tupelo, MS in 1970. Dolly worked for the Lee County Chancery Clerk for 32 years prior to retirement. In 2012 Dolly and Bill moved to Saint Joseph, MO to be near daughter, Terry Hurst. Dolly was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a lifelong avid weekly Bridge player. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo, and Ashland United Methodist in Saint Joseph. Dolly cherished her family and loved spending time with all of them. Dolly had genuine southern charm and never met a stranger. Though her earthly life began in Virginia and ended in Missouri, she was quick to tell you Tupelo, Mississippi was where she called home. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Margaret; brothers, Leonard and Joe; husband, Bill; and daughter, Peggy Greer. Survivors include her daughter, Terry Hurst (Mike); grandchildren, Ginny Prillhart (James), Jeremy Tate, Laura Nold (Austin), Sarah Abbott (Andrew), and Anna Plackemeier (Seth); and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Tupelo, MS at Holland Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17 from 5 to 7 PM. The funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 10 AM with burial in Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed on Saturday at 10 AM and for 90 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors/live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Source Medical Clinic, PO Box 637, Maryville, MO 64468.
