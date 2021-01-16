Virginia "Peaches" Thurman was born in Oakman, Alabama on April 6, 1932, the daughter of Grady and Lura Cooper. She lived her childhood in Oakman until her family moved to Union County during her adolescent years. She lived in the New Albany area into her young adulthood. She attended Macedonia High School and met her present husband, Bill "Pop" Thurman in Tupelo in 1971. She and Bill were married on September 18, 1971. Bill was a Senior Economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and his job required him to travel to 8 states. During their first years of marriage, she often traveled with him much of the time. Later, they moved to Atlanta, Georgia for several years where Bill was officially based. In 1979 they moved to Jacksonville, Florida where they lived for 16 years. After Bill retired, they bought a motor home, traveled and lived in it for 6 years. Virginia dearly loved being nomadic and traveling. They even drove the motor home to Alaska and back. In 2002 they bought a home and moved to Ellenton, Florida where they resided until 2017 when they moved to New Albany. They have lived in New Albany since. Virginia and Bill are members of Glenfield Baptist Church. Virginia was exceptionally talented. She was an excellent artist and painted and sold numerous paintings. She especially liked doing landscapes. While in Atlanta, she had a full-page article written about her in the local newspaper with her paintings displayed. She was also very crafty and loved embroidery. She loved southern gospel music and was particularly fond of the Gaithers. She is survived by her husband, Bill "Pop" Thurman, her daughter, Kathy Chism (Bob), her son, Wallace Leath (Brenda), Wallace and Kathy's step brother, Danny Jordan (Tommi), all of the Union - Pontotoc area. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Peckman of Ellenton, FL, six grandchildren, Joni McLarty, Rodney Leath, Leann Gregory, Jessica Garrison, Anthony Leath and Patience Russell, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A Graveside Service will be at 1 PM Monday, January 18 in Glenfield Memorial Park with Pastor Jerry Lowery of Glenfield Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The family request that memorials be directed to Glenfield Baptist Church, 1032 W. Bankhead, New Albany, MS 38652. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thurman family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
