Darrell Allen Thwaites, 71, resident of New Albany, passed away Monday, September 4, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN following an extended illness. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and Bankhead St. Mr. Thwaites was born in Knoxville, TN on February 3, 1950 to the late Jack F. and Doris Cox Thwaites, Sr. He received his education from the Aurora, Illinois public school system and proudly served his country in The United States Navy . He was employed as a carpenter in the construction industry most of his life before retiring 10 years ago. Mr. Thwaites will be remembered as a hardworking man and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Dawn Wulf Thwaites, two daughters, Laura Thwaits of Blue Mountain and Ashley Demczak (Stefan) of Streamwood, IL, four sons, Shawn Thwaits of New Albany, Tyler Wulf (Elizabeth) of Edinburg, TX, Kyle Brewer of Tuscon, AZ and Jaryd Brewer ( Allyson) of Myrtle, two sisters, Karen Scroggins (Terry) of Knoxville, TN and Regina Johnson (Gary) of Imboden, AR, one brother, Patrick Thwaits of Aurora, IL, one sister in law, Teresa Thwaits of Aurora, IL, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Jack F. Thwaits Jr. New Albany Funeral and Cremation care invites you to share memories with the Thwaits family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
