David Price Thweatt, 43, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 17, 1978, in Memphis, TN., to William Edward Thweatt and Mary McKinney Thweatt. He was a member of Keownville Baptist Church. He had previously worked in the construction and floor covering business. His hobby was playing guitar. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Keownville Cemetery. United funeral service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother; his wife: Bonnie McDonald Thweatt; 2 daughters: Abigail Thweatt and Madelyn Thweatt; 1 son: Logan Thweatt; and 4 sisters: Katheryn Metcalf (Jim), Angela Egan (Tommy), Cindy Mitchell (Brian), and Terri Horner (John). He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, at United Funeral Service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.