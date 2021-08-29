David Price Thweatt, 43, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 17, 1978, in Memphis, TN., to William Edward Thweatt and Mary McKinney Thweatt. He was a member of Keownville Baptist Church. He had previously worked in the construction and floor covering business. His hobby was playing guitar. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Keownville Cemetery. United funeral service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother; his wife: Bonnie McDonald Thweatt; 2 daughters: Abigail Thweatt and Madelyn Thweatt; 1 son: Logan Thweatt; and 4 sisters: Katheryn Metcalf (Jim), Angela Egan (Tommy), Cindy Mitchell (Brian), and Terri Horner (John). He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, at United Funeral Service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.