William Edward "Sonny" Thweatt 75, passed away at NMMC on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He spent his working years installing floor covering and his hobbies included fishing, playing guitar, singing, playing pool and wood carving. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed spreading the Gospel more than anything. He was a member of Keownville Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Keownville Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Bishop and Bro. O'Neal Butler officiating. Burial will be in Keownville Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary McKinney Thweatt of Pleasant Ridge; daughters, Cindy Mitchell (Brian) of Bartlett, TN, Terri Horner (John) of Bartlett, TN and Angie Egan (Tommy) of Belize, Central America; son, David Thweatt (Bonnie) of New Albany; sister, Bobbie Jean Harris (Ralph) of Southaven; brother, Roy Thweatt (Beverly) of Bartlett, TN; (10) grandchildren; (2) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin and Doris Thweatt; his brother, Donald Thweatt. Pallbearers will be Brian Mitchell, John Horner, Tommy Egan, Cole Medlin, Wesley Thweatt and Cole Busby. Honorary pallbearers will be Al Bishop, Curtis Chism, Bruce McNeely, James Ray Roberts, Kenny Stanford, Bobby McGill and Bill Pollard. Visitation will be at Keownville Baptist Church Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
