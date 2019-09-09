James "Jimmy" Tibbett, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS. Born in Tupelo, MS, on September 20, 1943, he was a son of William Giles "Bo" Tibbett, Sr., and Birdie Faye Hester Tibbett. Jimmy graduated from Amory High School with the Class of 1961 and he furthered his education at ICC and MSU. He loved to play the Trombone and had a voice that could move anyone. He worked his first career serving the public at the US Postal Service in Starkville. He later became an Entrepreneur and co-owned All-Go Auto Parts Store until he retired in 2009. He met the love of his life, Virginia A. Tibbett, on New Year's Eve at a dance in 1965. They were married and were blessed with a long, happy marriage and beautiful daughter. Jimmy was a member of Adaton Baptist Church, Starkville, and he completely believed that Jesus Christ was his Savior and Lord. He loved his family, attending church and fellowshipping with them. He was a giving man and always donated to charities like the Baptist Children's Village and St. Jude's. In his free time, he was a joyful soul who loved dancing and celebrating life. He won several dancing contests; his family and friends nick-named him "Light Foot." He was a loveable man, who hugged a lot and was honest and dependable. He enjoyed looking and working on Antique and Classic Cars as they helped him reminisce on good times past. He was a diehard MSU fan. His family and friends will miss him dearly, and the memories they made together will live on in their hearts forever. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Gin" Alverson Tibbett; daughter, Ginger Kathleen Dukes, Starkville; grandchild, James Clifton "Cliff" Files, Starkville; brother, William G. "Bill" Tibbett (Sandy), Amory; nieces and nephews, Manda Burnett and Deanna Sanders. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Chelsey Tibbett. A funeral service will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Adaton Baptist Church, 2872 Hwy. 182, Starkville, with Bro. Hal Selby and Bro. Tom Daniel officiating. Burial will follow at Adaton Baptist Church Cemetery, Starkville. Pallbearers will include his Sunday School Class members as well as Mark Turner. Honorary Pallbearer will be Don Barnes. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9-11 AM at the church in Starkville. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
