Nancy Tice

Nancy Tice, 85, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. She was born December 27, 1934 in Memphis, Tenn. to Melba Davis and Theron Russell. She married her precious and loving husband in 1964 while living in Norfolk, Va. When she had free time, she enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Howard (Tom) of Olive Branch and Lisa Newell (Chris) of Conn.; two sons, Tony Tice (Paula) of New Albany and Steve Tice (Nancy) of Maine; two sisters, Janie McCann (David) of Diamondhead, Ala. and Polly Rossi of Cordova, Tenn.; two brothers, John Russell of Arlington, Tenn. and Harvey Russell of Germantown, Tenn. The family will honor Nancy's memory with a private graveside service at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.