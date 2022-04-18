Annie Mae Tidwell, 96, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home in the New Hope Community. She was born August 16, 1925, to Chester and Luna Rogers Moss. She graduated from New Site High School. She married Leon Tidwell on May 16, 1946. They were married for 52 years. Annie Mae grew up during the depression, and never forgot the hard times and struggles people had to endure just to survive. She and Leon always had a large garden, and she always made sure they had plenty of food. She was a Baptist and attended New Burton Baptist Church. She worked for 44 years for Blue Bell Manufacturing in Tishomingo. Annie Mae loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, working in the yard, growing all kinds of flowers, and traveling. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. Until 8:00 P.M., and Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. She is survived by two sisters, Eloise Wilson of Booneville and Harriet Davis of St. Charles, Missouri; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; her parents; and one brother, Max Ray Moss. Pallbearers are Jeff Horton, Jeff Strickland, Douglas Taylor, Benny Taylor, Jackie Harris and J.W. Jacobs. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
