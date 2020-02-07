Maxie Eugene "Gene" Tidwell, 56, passed away February 6, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He loved fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle, laughing, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Tidwell; daughter, Madison Tidwell; son, Cody Tidwell; brothers, James Tidwell(Cathy) and Johnny Tidwell; sister, Marie Cossey(Randy); and his parents, Maxie G. and Phyllis Tidwell. He is preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Tidwell; grandparents, Robert and Lavelle Nichols; and several uncles and aunts. Services will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Mike Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Calvin Swindle, Elvis Swindle, Jeremy Franklin, James Tidwell, Randy Cossey, and Chris Thomas. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 5-8PM and Monday, February 10, 1PM until service time.
