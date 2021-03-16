73, passed away March 15, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She is survived by her daughter, Lorie Johnson (Duke) of Hernando, MS; son, Jay Tidwell (Jalema) of Myrtle, MS; sister, Sharnee Howell (C.L.) of Senatobia, MS; brother, Pat May (Louise) of Senatobia, MS; grandchildren, Sarah Nichols (Luke), Emily Johnson, Alyssa Benedict (Mark) and Nathan Tidwell (Hannah) and great grandchildren, Brady Benedict, Nolan Benedict, Maddux Benedict, Millie Tidwell, Ann May Tidwell and Jemma Tidwell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Annie May and brother, Clayton May. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5-7pm.
