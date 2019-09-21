Louis K. Tidwell. 76, resident of the Union & Pontotc County areas throughout his life, passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 at his residence in New Albany following an extended illness,. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000 Mr. Tidwell was born April 19, 1943 in Pontotoc, MS, the son of the late Flora Tidwell. He was employed as a truck operator throughout his life. Those left to honor his memory include his children, Thelma Tidwell of New Albany, Louis B. Tidwell of Pontotoc and Roy D. Tidwell of Illinois, three sisters, Etana Tidwell, Estell Swindle and Fairy Jones, two brothers, Charles and Max Tidwell and three grandchildren. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Tidwell family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
