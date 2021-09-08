Peggy Carlene Tidwell went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2021, in her home with all her loved ones around her. Peggy was born to Dewey and Ozell Wingo of Ripley, Ms. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Kay Shinall of Ripley, a brother Charles Wingo of Ripley, and a stepdaughter Teri Ann Tidwell of Nettleton. Peggy is survived by her husband and partner of 46 years Larry "Buddy" Tidwell of Tupelo, a brother John "J.W." Wingo of Ripley, a step sister Joanne Long of Texas, a stepfather Bob Mitchell of Carriere, Ms., three sons, Stoney Sanderson (Kim) of Ripley, Shane Sanderson (Cathy) of New Albany , and Derrick Tidwell of Memphis , and a stepson Bobby Tidwell "Kim" of Nettleton. 10 grandchildren, Dalton Sanderson, Summer Sanderson, Lenzi Sanderson, Kailey Sanderson, Noah-Joy Derrick , Catlin Parker, Abby Tidwell, and Katherine Tidwell. With 10 great-grandchildren. Her happiest times were cooking meals for her family and serving the Lord, She never lived life for herself, she always gave to others and loved helping in anyway she could. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Burial will follow in Mullins Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday morning prior to the service from 10 am until the service time at 11 AM. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
