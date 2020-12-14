Mr. Raymond Eugene Tidwell was born April 17, 1951 in Pulaski, Tennessee to Helen Green Tidwell and Thomas Tidwell. Raymond, age 69, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was a member of Brewer Baptist Church and was a volunteer for Palmetto and Verona Fire Departments. His career was as an Automobile Body Technician contracted through NASA. A memorial service celebrating the life of Raymond E. Tidwell will be at 2 PM, today (Tuesday) in the Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rynee Tidwell who died June 24, 2010. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence Tidwell (Reba) of Tennessee, his daughter Lori Medlin (Gary) of Phoenix, AZ; his son, Michael Tidwell of Shannon; daughter, Heather Underwood (Jimmy) of Shannon; son, Thomas Tidwell (Elizabeth) of Madison, AL; his grandchildren, Justin Dunn (Ashley), Christopher Dunn, Leatrice Dunn Beason (Eric), Farrah Hiler (Carl), Christian Reese, Jenna Underwood, Emma Underwood, Kassidy Tidwell, Averi Tidwell, and Nicolette Brazier; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 607 C West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM today and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
