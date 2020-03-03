Mr. Robert Lamar "Jack" Tidwell, 95, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Creekside Manor in Saltillo, MS. The funeral service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Faith Baptist Church and again prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday. Mr. Tidwell was born in Oxford to the late William and Myrtle Mansel Tidwell. He was a Military Police in the United States Army, where he was a Corporal. Mr. Tidwell retired after 43 years having worked with the City of Oxford as a Superintendent with the Sanitation and Street Department. He was a hard worker that loved his job. Mr. Jack, as he was affectionately called by his family and friends, was a very outgoing and personable person that never met a stranger. He loved visiting with his friends and making new ones along the way. He was always well dressed and "dapper." He enjoyed square dancing and playing the guitar. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. His faith was very important to him and he always, during his prayer time, thanked God for his pretty family. However, as quick witted as Mr. Jack was, he would always mention that he was the "prettiest." He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, that thoroughly loved his grandsons. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Ann Tidwell; and a grandson, Micah Till. Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years, Mrs. Allie Tidwell of Saltillo; daughter, Shirley Perkins and her husband, Paul of Saltillo; four grandsons, Brian Burrow of Saltillo, Jason Till of Saltillo, Justin Till of Byhalia, and Ashly Perkins of New Albany; and ten great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in Mr. Tidwell's memory may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 553 CR 681, Saltillo, MS 38866. In honor of Mr. Tidwell's service to his country, the flag of the United States Army will be flown at Waller Funeral Home. For additional information or to sign an online guestbook, visit our website, www.wallerfuneralhome.com or call 662.234.7971.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.