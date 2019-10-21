Billy Wayne Tigrett, 75, died suddenly on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home while playing hymns on his organ. He was born October 11, 1944, to Lee Allen and Ruby Lee Prince Tigrett. He was an active member of the 4-H where he developed his interest in beekeeping. He was valedictorian of the last graduating class of Pisgah High School. He went on to attend Northeast Mississippi Junior College and Mississippi State University obtaining a bachelor's and master's degree in industrial education. Billy's first career was a successful 28 years of teaching most of which was spent at Corinth High School. After his first retirement, he began working at Builder's Supply followed by 15 years at Wal-Mart. His most recent career was his true passion of farming the Pisgah farmland his dad farmed. He enjoyed growing vegetable/fruit gardens, farming soybean fields, beekeeping, and growing flowers. Billy never turned down the challenge to fix anything that was broken. He also enjoyed mechanic work, wood work, welding, and fix-it projects. He was an active member of the First Free Will Baptist Church and served as deacon and in previous years as the adult Sunday school teacher. He was a faith follower of Christ with a gentle and quiet spirit. He married his one true love, Barbara Sue Shackelford on August 8, 1970. He was the proud father of three daughters; Cathy Susanne Tigrett DeVaughn (Brad), Maria Rosanne Tigrett Montgomery (Chad), and Leslie Ellen Tigrett Arnold (Richie). He was the proud grandfather of Kelli Alese DeVaughn (Fiance Derick Whisenant), Anna Alizabeth DeVaughn, Bret Tigrett Montgomery, Grant Lee Montgomery, William Riley Arnold, and Baby Boy Arnold arriving in April 2020. He is survived by his sister Louise Tigrett Holley (Gerald) of Houston, TX and a host of nieces/nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Irving Mills Tigrett and nephew Ronald Gerald Holley. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church Booneville, MS. Bro. Steve Nichols and Bro. Leonard Ball officiating. Pallbearers will be Billy Tabler, Nickey Marshall, Erik Hamilton, Billy Jo Garvin, Carl Bullard, and Mackie Don Smith.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.