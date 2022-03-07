Kenneth Darrell Tigrett, 75, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 17, 1946, to Chester and Virginia Tigrett. He worked for Caterpillar, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, painting, woodworking, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Stallings and Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. He is survived by one son, Joey Tigrett; three daughters, Jenna Johnson, Julie Merchant and Sonya Walters; one brother, Terry (BJ) Tigrett; one sister, Diane (Joe) Maze; nine grandchildren, Katy Nicholson, Jack Davis, Tyler Davis, Carlee Johnson, Ella Johnson, Jessie Brown, Jon Wilson Pierce Tigrett, Rachel Walters and Justin Walters; and three great-grandchildren, Kayden Green, Kashton McVey and Kenzlee Nicholson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Janice P. Tigrett; his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Quindel and Faye Pierce; and one sister, Carolyn Tanner. Pallbearers are Carl Bullard, Jim Holder, Robert Maze, Mike Lester, Jeremy Merchant, Larry Zillinger and Brandon Anderson. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
