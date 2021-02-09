Virgil Tigrett, 86, passed away Sunday, February 05, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on February 8, 2021 at 1:00pm at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.