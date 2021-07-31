Jason Heath Till, 47, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Jason was born May 28, 1974 in Oxford, the son of Christopher Young Till and Teresa Ann Tidwell Till. Jason worked at O'Reilly's Auto Parts as assistant manager for several years. He enjoyed playing guitar and taking care of his dog, Sugar. Jason was an avid Tennessee Titans fan. He will be greatly missed by his family. Jason leaves behind his father, Christopher Young Till (Anne) of Green Cove Springs, Florida; his wife, Haley Till of Tupelo; his daughter, Delilah Till of Pontotoc; a brother, Justin Till of Byhalia; his aunt, Shirley Perkins (Paul) of Saltillo; special friends who were more like family, Jordan Wittke of Saltillo and Crystal Martin of Nettleton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Till and a brother, Christopher Micah Till. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Monday at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Saltillo Chapel with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
