David George Tillman, 65, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS, following an extended illness. Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Tillman will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. Tillman was born September 8, 1956 in Imperial County, CA to the late Loyal George Tillman and Josie Juanita Hadden and received his education in the Costa County High School. A proud veteran, Mr. Tillman was employed as a transportation manager for the U.S. Government and Navy for 20 years before his retirement. He was married March 1, 1996 to his beloved wife, Sharon Ann Tillman who survives. Working on anything and everything, he helped anyone he could. Mr. Tillman found pleasure in sharing quality time with his family, especially his much adored grandchildren. In addition to his wife, memories will be shared by four daughters, Patrica Kay Sanders(Guy) of Boiling Spring, SC, Christina Marie Tillman Bean of Cross, SC, Melissa Gayle Harris(Bruce) of Milton, FL, Maryann Elizabeth Hawkins(Jay) of Waycross, GA, two brothers, George Tillman(Joyce) of Elcentro, CA, and Gerald Wayne Tillman(Kathy) of Cobb Mountain, CA, three sisters, Janet Marshell(Ron) of New Albany, MS, Lois Jean Tillman of Elcentro, CA, and Gail Tillman Heil(Bruce) of Denver, CO, a brother in law, Rick Rago of Baxter Springs, KS, sixteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Tillman Rago. The Family request memorials be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX, 77030. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Tillman family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
