VARDAMAN -- Timothy Tillman, 54, passed away Friday, October 02, 2020, at NMMC in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 pm at Zion Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.