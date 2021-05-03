Brian Michael Timmer, 35, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 2, 1985 in Mesa, Arizona. Bryan spent time growing up in Texas and California. While in California, he was baptized and became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He also spent 3 years with the Highland County Sheriff's Department explorer program. Upon his return to Monroe County, Bryan worked several years as a roofer. He had a gentle and kind personality and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed reading, playing online games, and spending time in the outdoors. More than anything, he lived his life for his children. He is survived by his wife, Heidi Timmer, Hamilton; father, John Timmer (Carol), CA and his mother, Bonita Rogers (Greg), TX; daughters, Amy, Esther and Bella Timmer; son, Michael Timmer; sisters, Yvette Wages (James), Aberdeen, April Gonzalez (James), FL and Cassandra Timmer, TX; brothers, Chris Pettit (Kristy), AZ, James Pettit (Brianna), AZ and Johan Michael Timmer, NV; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Opa and Oma Timmer; John and Belle Gearheart. A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.

