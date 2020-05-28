Mary Melanie Timmons, 65, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center due to heart failure. She was born February 16, 1955 in Red Bay, Alabama to the late Hubert and Leatrice Timmons. She grew up on the Timmons farm surrounded by a menagerie of animals from the mundane horses and cows to the more unusual pet skunk that lived behind the toilet. She also loved her pet goat Iggy and sheep Obidi. Her great love of horses was passed on to her from her father, Hubert, who as child she would follow everywhere. She grew into an accomplished equestrian winning competitions all over the southeast with her best friend Patti Coggins. She later graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1977 from University of North Alabama with a double major in English and Spanish. Early in her adult life, one of her favorite jobs was working as a social worker in Greenville, MS where she helped families and children in need. Then, following in the footsteps of grandmother, Delaphare Mayhall, and mother, Leatrice, she spent several years in education. She spent 10 years as the career counselor at Itawamba Agricultural High School where she touched many lives. She was known for her colorful story telling and welcoming nature. She loved getting know the students and welcomed all to her room as a respite from the grind of daily school life. After a 30-year gap, she collided again with Rick Summers, who from that point on became her partner in life and marriage. She then retired to her beloved farm continuing to care for old horses, chickens, and dogs. She will always be remembered for red lipstick, her eccentric style, and bright personality.Visitation will be held at Senter Funeral Home from 9:30am to 11:00am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 followed by a graveside service at the Timmons Family Farm at 11:30am with brother Gene O'Brian officiating. Please feel free to wear casual attire fitting a farm service. She is survived by her husband, Rick Summers, daughter, Meg Hester, son-in-law, Jonathan Hester, son, Ralph Dickey, daughter, Raven Menard, son-in-law, Shawn Menard, and daughter Kendra Summers. She had 3 grandchildren, Will Carstens, Ivan Hester, and Myles Gary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Leatrice Timmons and brother, William Timmons. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
