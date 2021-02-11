Roy Gene Timmons ,80, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the Birmingham Ridge Community of Saltillo, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on July 11, 1940 to Robert Lee and Mae Miller Timmons of Saltillo. He loved fishing with family and friends in the Tenn. River. He was a longtime member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Private funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home with burial in McNeil Cemetery. He is survived his wife of 60 years, Nella Enis Timmons; sister, Virginia Timmons Christopher; (3) children, Chris Timmons (Linda), Mark Timmons (Michelle) and Kim Timmons Reed all of Saltillo; five grandsons, Shane Timmons (Brandi), Bryan Reed (Mandy), Shawn Timmons, Brent Reed (Lakin) and Mason Timmons; eight great-grandchildren, Callie Ann Timmons, Austin Timmons, Ava Timmons, Conner Scroggins, Kyndall Scroggins, Greyson Reed, Griffin Reed, Grant Reed and number nine great-grandchild is due to arrive in July; brother-in-laws, James Enis and Sam Bridges; sister-in-laws, Jean Sullivan and Linda Michael; host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Noel Timmons and his wife, Jean of Tupelo; sister, Sue Timmons Bridges of Saltillo; brother-in-laws, John Christopher, Chuck Sullivan and Ray Michael; sister-in-law, Elaine Enis; grand-daughter-in-law, Nicki Press Timmons. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.