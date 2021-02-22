Ella Sue Timms, 76, passed away at the NMMC on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She enjoyed playing solitaire, word search games and enjoyed helping others. She was a hard worker and loved her family and friends very much. She was a member of the First Independent Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Charles Eugene "Gene" Timms; son, John H. Patton; stepdaughter, Suzy Christian (Greg);grandchildren, Adrian Patton (Hunter Stephens), Jessica Christian and Kyle Christian (Katelyn Manley); great-grandchildren, Braylen Stephens, Caden Taylor, Chloe Tucker, Jerrik Bratcher, Jareim Johnson, Jeremy Young(Tiffany) and Tim Belinger; step-son-in-law, Mike Gerber; sisters, Wanda Faye Glover Underwood Parker (Bucky), Brenda Joyce Glover Johnson Hilliard; sister-in-law, Ann Bryan Glover; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Leethel and Ethel Florence Voyles Glover; sister, Annie Glen Glover, brother, Bobby Lee Glover; step-daughter, Tammy Gerber; brother-in-law, Bobby Hilliard. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
