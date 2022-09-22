Patricia Ann Ginn Timms, age 76, passed away on September 22, 2022. She was surrounded by family at her daughter's home in Southaven, MS. Trish was born on February 20, 1946 to Owen and Lela Ginn. She lived her life in Golden, MS and graduated from Belmont High School in 1963. She was a lifelong servant of Golden Central Baptist Church. She held several jobs through the years but none more important than being a devoted mother and grandmother. She fiercely loved her family and friends. She had a passion for gardening, traveling and helping others. She spent her last days surrounded by her family before entering her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 4 p.m. both at Golden Central Baptist Church with Bro. Ralph Culp and Bro. Jerry Ginn officiating. Burial will be in the Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Brandi Haynes (Stephen); grandson, Tate Haynes; two brothers, Harold Ginn and Harmon Ginn; two sisters, Elizabeth Bethune and Edna Cook; sister-in-law, Ernestine Timms and nieces and nephews she loved dearly. She also leaves behind special "sisters" Kay Brown and Linda Ezzell. She was blessed with wonderful caregivers, Jenny Stephens, Barbara Kennedy, Joyce Bates and Brenda Deaton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Janell Ginn, sisters-in-law, Margie Ginn and Betty Ginn and brothers-in-law, Leon Cook, Roy Bethune and Gene Timms. Pallbearers will be Mike Stephens, Wayne Stanfield, Larry Fancher, Chase Stephens, Danny Ginn and Tony Timms. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Golden Central Baptist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.st.jude.org or the National Brain Tumor Society.
