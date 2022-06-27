Sarah Katherine Mann Timms, 78, departed this life for her eternal home from her residence in the Auburn Community on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was 78 years old. Sarah was born in Aberdeen on September 2, 1943 to the late John Osly Mann and Ruth Valeria Cole Mann. She was the widow of the late Roy Timms, Sr. who died May 15, 2020. Sarah lived most all her life in Monroe, Lee and Itawamba Counties. A caregiver to the elderly, she devoted her life to others; her family, her community, her God and literally anyone who had a need. Her heart was larger than life and her selfless spirit and lively countenance made her a treasured soul by all. She was a strong, independent woman to the very end. Sarah loved gospel singing, was a great cook, loved her grandchildren but her legacy will be that of taking care of others. She was a member of the Harvest Time Church. A service celebrating her earthly pilgrimage and her home going to Heaven will take place at 4 PM Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with her Pastor, Bryan Pennington officiating. Steve Holland will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in the Auburn Community. Friends may visit with the family from 5PM-7 PM today (Tue) and from 3 PM-service time Wednesday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Sarah is survived by her children, Roy Timms, Jr. and Randall Timms (Sherry) all of Tupelo and Raymond Timms (Tina) of Mantachie and daughter, Reshia Braswell (Ben) of Horn Lake, Ms. 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; her sisters, Carolyn Wiley of Amory, Laura Mae Harris of Eggville, Shirley Williams of Verona, Linda Broom of Gautier, Ms. and Judy Newell of Manassas, Va. several nieces and nephews and their families; special lifelong friends, Mary Arnold and Jane Stella Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Mann; the father of her children, Roy Timms, Sr. and her daughter, Rhonda Timms. Pallbearers will be Quinton, Danny and Johnathan Braswell, Terry Marion, Richard Kennedy and Josh Dunaway. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, 1900 Dunbarton Dr., Suite 1, Jackson, MS. 39216. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
