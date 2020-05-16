Roy C. Timms, 76, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. He was born September 7, 1943 to the late Troy Voy Timms and the late Plumer Frances Morris Timms. Roy, better known as Sach or Buddy, was a mechanic for many years and loved to drag race in his younger days. He liked to tell old stories of days past. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. A memorial service will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with speaker Ricky Dill officiating. Visitation will start at 12:00 pm Wednesday until service time. Burial will be in Cross Roads Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Survivors include son, Roy Timms, Jr. of Tupelo; daughter, Reshia (Ben) Braswell of Horn Lake; son, Randall (Sherry) Timms of Verona; son, Raymond Timms; daughter, Etta (Brandy) Crow of Detroit, AL; step-son, Tracy (Tami) Rogers; step-daughter, Teresa Epsy; step-son, Trevor Rogers; step-daughter, Penny (Billy) Randolph; numerous grand and great grandchildren; brothers: Doug (Shirley) Timms, Danny Timms, WC (Dana) Timms; host of nieces and nephews Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Cantrell Timms; daughter, Rhonda Lynn Timms; brother, Wilburn "Tippy" Timms Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

