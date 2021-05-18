Charles Wade Tiner, 63, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Red Banks Baptist Church with a visitation at the church Thursday from 10:00 am until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.

